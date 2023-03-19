Dora Mae (Andersen) Johnson Mar 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 90th BirthdayDora Mae (Andersen) JohnsonPlease help us celebrate Dora’s birthday with a card shower.Cards can be sent to:1121 Second St., St. Paul, NE 68873With love from her family. 0 Comments Tags Armed Forces Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular HAPPY 60TH! HAPPY 60TH! Phyllis Renz Phyllis Renz Don Holmes HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY Gary Rasmussen Gary Rasmussen Eric, Still Rockin’ at 50 Still Rockin’ at 50