Doris Kluthe May 1, 2022 38 min ago Doris KlutheThis Amazing Lady is Turning 80!May 5Please join our family in wishing this special lady a happy 80th birthday.Birthday wishes can be sent to:P.O. Box 517, Cairo, NE 68824