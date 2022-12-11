 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris (Robertson) Husmann

Doris (Robertson) Husmann

Celebrating 90th Birthday

Doris (Robertson) Husmann, former resident of Chapman, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Dec. 29. Her family is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate this milestone birthday.

Her family includes her                                                                                late husband and daughter, Ernie and Lianne;                                          and children and their spouses                                                               Cyndi and David Johnson of Trenton, Mo.,                                                   Tom and Cathy Husmann of Euless, Texas,                                                  Bill and Kathy Husmann of Lindsay, Texas,                                               Nancy and Phillip Murray of Lindsay, Texas,                                                and Shirley and Phillip Sondgrass of Tyler, Texas;                                        26 grandchildren and spouses;                                                                   30 great-grandchildren and spouses;                                                       and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations will reach her at:

204 W. Fourth St., Lindsay, TX 76250

