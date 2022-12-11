Doris (Robertson) Husmann, former resident of Chapman, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Dec. 29. Her family is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate this milestone birthday.

Her family includes her late husband and daughter, Ernie and Lianne; and children and their spouses Cyndi and David Johnson of Trenton, Mo., Tom and Cathy Husmann of Euless, Texas, Bill and Kathy Husmann of Lindsay, Texas, Nancy and Phillip Murray of Lindsay, Texas, and Shirley and Phillip Sondgrass of Tyler, Texas; 26 grandchildren and spouses; 30 great-grandchildren and spouses; and three great-great-grandchildren.