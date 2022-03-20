 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Obermeier

Dorothy Obermeier

It’s a Birthday Party at 85!

Celebrating

Dorothy Obermeier

Open House

Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Centura Hills Golf Course Club House

Cairo, Nebraska

