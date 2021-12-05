 Skip to main content
Dorothy (Swanda) Vejvoda
Happy 90th Birthday

Dorothy (Swanda) Vejvoda of Grand Island is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Make her day extra special by sending her a card at:

Greene Place, Room No. 130

600 Church St.

Seward, NE 68434

