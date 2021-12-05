Dorothy (Swanda) Vejvoda Dec 5, 2021 29 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy (Swanda) VejvodaHappy 90th BirthdayDorothy (Swanda) Vejvoda of Grand Island is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.Make her day extra special by sending her a card at:Greene Place, Room No. 130600 Church St.Seward, NE 68434 0 comments Tags Dorothy Birthday Grand Island Greene Place Special Room Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Tom Smith Nov 28, 2021 Tom Smith Birthdays Norman Schuster Nov 21, 2021 Card Shower Request for Birthdays LuEtta Johnston Nov 28, 2021 LuEtta Johnston Birthdays Darlene Christensen Nov 21, 2021 Darlene Christensen Birthdays Jim Leschinsky Nov 14, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday to