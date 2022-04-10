One of the good ole boys is turning 80
Doug Grosch
Wishes can be sent to:
2705 Lakewood Drive
Grand Island, NE 68801
Harriet Nielsen
This old dancin’ lady
Card Party!
Happy 90th Birthday
Card Shower honoring
Happy 95th Birthday
Renee Jonak
Happy 75th Birthday
It’s a Birthday Party at 85!
Kay McGowan
