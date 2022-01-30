Douglas Bryant Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas BryantHappy 80th Birthday!02-02-42 to 02-02-22Wish Doug a happy 80th birthday.Send wishes to:829 Redwood RoadGrand Island, NE 68803Love from his family, wife,daughters, sons-in-lawgrandkids and great-grandkids 0 Comments Tags Grandkid Douglas Bryant Birthday Son-in-law Grand Island Ne Wife Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Elsie Molle Jan 16, 2022 Happy 90th Birthday, Grandma! Birthdays Don Wegner Jan 16, 2022 Don Wegner Birthdays Ron Elge Jan 16, 2022 Happy belated ‘80th’ Birthday Wishes Birthdays Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Jan 2, 2022 Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Birthdays Esther Ambrose Jan 9, 2022 ESTHER AMBROSE