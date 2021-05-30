 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edith Chapman
0 comments

Edith Chapman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edith Chapman

Edith Chapman — Happy 100th Birthday

If you see this young lady, wish her a happy 100th on June 3.

Cards may be sent to:

Edith Chapman, 216 W. 18th, Grand Island, NE 68801

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts