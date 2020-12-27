WOO HOO!
Eileen Kowalski will be 90 on January Two
Her family requests a card shower for her 90th birthday at:
102 Kendall St., St. Paul, NE 68873
Her family includes her:
Children: Steve and Kay Kowalski of South Dakota, Sam and Carol Kowalski of Virginia, and Suzy and Clint Hebbert of Nebraska.
Grandchildren: Michael Kowalski of South Dakota; E7 Andrew and Jessica Kowalski of Missouri; Emily Kowalski and fianc é Will de Carolis and Alison and Peter Harrison, all of Virginia; Ed and Kate Hebbert and Joe and Makala Hebbert, all of Nebraska.
Great-grandchildren: Brenton K. and Raven K., both of Missouri, Bennet H. and Viola H., both of Virginia.
Lotsa love,
Your family