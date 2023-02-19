Elaine Hostler Feb 19, 2023 32 min ago 0 LAURAELIZABETHPHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 65th BirthdayElaine HostlerElaine will be celebrating her 65th birthday on Feb. 20!Her family is requesting a card shower.Cards can be sent to:4513 W. Husker HighwayAlda, NE 68810 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Rosella Maughan Rosella Maughan is turning 90! Mike Ferguson Happy 75th Birthday