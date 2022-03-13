 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellen Paulsen

  • 0
Ellen Paulsen

Ellen Paulsen is turning 101

Open House:

Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

at Primrose Retirement Home

3990 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

Cards may be mailed to Apt. 133

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts