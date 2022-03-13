Ellen Paulsen is turning 101
Open House:
Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.
at Primrose Retirement Home
3990 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803
Cards may be mailed to Apt. 133
Phil Spiehs
Connie McCartney
Happy 66th Birthday
Happy 70th Birthday
Happy 70th Birthday!
Happy Birthday
Happy 85th Birthday
Happy 90th Birthday, Lucille Nordstrom
Happy 80th Birthday
Harder Twins turn 80 — Who’s Who ?
