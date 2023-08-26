Erma Wissing Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 90th BirthdayErma WissingHelp Erma celebrate by sending her a card.Homestead of HastingsErma Wissing, Room 231116 Sycamore Ave., Hastings NE 68901All her familyThank you 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Don Ballard Don Ballard Arch Stittsworth Arch is 75! Karl and Phyl Kostbahn Karl & Phyl Kostbahn Karl Kulwicki Karl Kulwicki