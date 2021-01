Evelyn Henderson turns 90 on Jan. 14.

Let’s celebrate!

Her family requests a card shower for her special day at:

1778 Ada St., Grand Island, NE 68803

Evelyn’s family is her pride and joy.

Children: Kent L. and Leona J. Henderson of Franklin, Tenn., Kaye Henderson-Zoolakis of Pasadena, Calif.

Grandchildren: Taren and Jake Coulter of San Pedro, Calif.; Saxon Zoolakis, senior at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah; Ara Zoolakis, junior at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.

You taught us how to explore, travel, enjoy life and so much more. We love and appreciate you more than you know.

You mean so much to so many. God bless you!

Your Family