She was born 9/5/40!
The family of Fran Schaffer requests your presence in celebration of her 80th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Senior Citizens Center in downtown Cairo. We will serve liquid refreshments and treats individually wrapped.
Please observe COVID-19 safety by masking and social distancing.
If unable to attend to be with Fran,
you may email happy wishes to:
or send cards to her at:
820 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801
