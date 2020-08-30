 Skip to main content
Fran Schaffer
0 comments

She was born 9/5/40!

The family of Fran Schaffer requests your presence in celebration of her 80th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Senior Citizens Center in downtown Cairo. We will serve liquid refreshments and treats individually wrapped.

Please observe COVID-19 safety by masking and social distancing.

If unable to attend to be with Fran,

you may email happy wishes to:

nonnas@hamilton.net

or send cards to her at:

820 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801

