Frances Eschliman
Happy 100th Birthday

Frances Eschliman was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Chicago. She has made Grand Island her home for almost 70 years. Frances enjoys many friends and a loving family.

The children of Frances Eschliman are hosting a 100th birthday celebration in her honor. Friends and family are invited:

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

at Primrose Retirement Community

3990 W. Capital Ave. in Grand Island

Cake and beverages will be served. The launching of 100 biodegradable balloons is scheduled in the parking lot at 2 p.m.

Friends and family who are unable to attend may send a card to Frances at the Primrose Retirement Community address.

