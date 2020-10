Happy 90th Birthday

Frances L. Christensen

The family of Frances L. Christensen of Aurora is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 27, 2020.

Her family includes her two daughters, Rose and Christine; a late son, Roger; and a late daughter, Rachel; and their families, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to Frances at:

1210 15th St.

Aurora, NE 68818