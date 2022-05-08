Frank Vopat May 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 80th BirthdayFrank VopatPlease join our family in wishing Frank a very happy 80th birthday on May 12!Birthday wishes can be sent to:2487 Gordon RoadWolbach, NE 68882 0 Comments Tags Birthday Frank Vopat Wish Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LeRoy Kramer LeRoy Kramer Jeannie Dankert Happy 85th Birthday Diane Yenny Happy 35th Birthday Ruby Petersen Happy 103rd Birthday Doris Kluthe Doris Kluthe Ilene (Holtzen) Schuett Happy 85th Birthday