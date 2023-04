Georgetta Platt

Happy 80th Birthday

Georgetta Platt of Grand Island will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 19.

Her family would like you to join them in honoring this amazing lady with a card shower.

Birthday wishes may be sent to:

Georgetta Platt

3008 W. North Front St.

Grand Island, NE 68803

Thank you so much for helping to make her birthday extra special.