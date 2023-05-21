Gerald “Jerry” Bryant May 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald ‘Jerry’ BryantHappy 98th BirthdayGerald “Jerry” Bryant turns 98 on May 28.Please send birthday cards to him at:1313 Hagge Ave.Grand Island, NE 68801 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Elizabeth Harrison Happy 90th Birthday Mildred “Millie” Beck Mildred “Millie” Beck