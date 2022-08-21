Howard Knuth Aug 21, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy Birthday,HOWARD KNUTH!8-23-1927 / 8-23-2022Love Ya, Dad!From all the kidsUnder the Big Top!Please honor Howardwith a card:1760 Ada St., Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Howard Knuth Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Buzz Ranslem Buzz Ranslem Kenny Maret Kenny Maret Carol Turek Happy 80th Birthday LaMae Stoltenberg LaMae Stoltenberg Jim Celmer LOOK WHO’S TURNING 80 Chauncey Coxbill Chauncey Coxbill Trish Curran Trish Curran is 60!