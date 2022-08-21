 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard Knuth

Howard Knuth

Happy Birthday,

HOWARD KNUTH!

8-23-1927 / 8-23-2022

Love Ya, Dad!

From all the kids

Under the Big Top!

Please honor Howard

with a card:

1760 Ada St., Grand Island, NE 68803

