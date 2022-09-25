Irene (Siuda) Pearce Sep 25, 2022 57 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Irene (Siuda) PearceHappy 80th BirthdayA card shower is requested in honor of Irene (Siuda) Pearce on her 80th birthday, Oct. 3.Send cards to:4172 Redwood Court, Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Pearce Irene Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Greg Stevenson 70th Birthday Open House for Jim Luebbe Jim Luebbe Rogen Toben Rogen Toben Donna Dobish Happy 90th Greg Robison Greg Robison Andrew Milton Enevoldsen ‘Andy’