Irene (Siuda) Pearce

Irene (Siuda) Pearce

Happy 80th Birthday

A card shower is requested in honor of Irene (Siuda) Pearce on her 80th birthday, Oct. 3.

Send cards to:

4172 Redwood Court, Grand Island, NE 68803

