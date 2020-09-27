Janice Hoffman — Happy 75th Birthday
Michelle, Debra and Tammy are requesting a card shower for our beloved mother, Janice Hoffman. She will be turning 75 (three quarters of a century) she says on Oct. 1, 2020.
Mom, you are our rock, our inspiration and have taught us so much! We love you and want you to have an amazing day! You have done so much for us.
With all our love, “The girls.”
Please send cards to:
Janice Hoffman, P.O. Box 5741, Grand Island, NE 68802
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!