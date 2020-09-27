 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Hoffman
0 comments

Janice Hoffman

  • 0
Janice Hoffman

Janice Hoffman — Happy 75th Birthday

Michelle, Debra and Tammy are requesting a card shower for our beloved mother, Janice Hoffman. She will be turning 75 (three quarters of a century) she says on Oct. 1, 2020.

Mom, you are our rock, our inspiration and have taught us so much! We love you and want you to have an amazing day! You have done so much for us.

With all our love, “The girls.”

Please send cards to:

Janice Hoffman, P.O. Box 5741, Grand Island, NE 68802

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts