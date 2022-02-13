Jerry Case Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry CaseCelebrating 85th BirthdayJerry Case, who was the 1955 Gold Metal Champ for Grand Island Senior High, is turning 85.A card shower is requested for him. Please send cards to:2316 W. 11th St.Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Jerry Case Grand Island Birthday Metal Gold Senior High Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Lyle McMindes Feb 6, 2022 Lyle McMindes Birthdays Elsie Molle Jan 16, 2022 Happy 90th Birthday, Grandma! Birthdays Jim Lewis Feb 6, 2022 Happy 80th Birthday Birthdays Douglas Bryant Jan 30, 2022 Douglas Bryant Birthdays Al Waskowiak Jan 30, 2022 85th Birthday Birthdays Shirley Evans Feb 6, 2022 Shirley Evans Birthdays Lee Krecklow Jan 30, 2022 Happy Birthday, Lee Krecklow Birthdays Mel Jan 30, 2022 Happy 60th Birthday, Mel!