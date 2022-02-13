 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Case
Jerry Case

Jerry Case

Celebrating 85th Birthday

Jerry Case, who was the 1955 Gold Metal Champ for Grand Island Senior High, is turning 85.

A card shower is requested for him. Please send cards to:

2316 W. 11th St.

Grand Island, NE 68803

