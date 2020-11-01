 Skip to main content
Jewell Deichmann
Jewell Deichmann

Jewell Deichmann

Jewell Deichmann

Happy 90th Birthday

In honor of Jewell Deichmann’s 90th birthday, her husband, Gordon, and their family are requesting a card shower. Jewell was born on Nov. 9, 1930.

Her family includes Debra Vesely of Chapman, David Deichmann of Central City, Denise Mellott of Texas, Deanna and Brad Kline of Iowa, Darrin and Roxanne Deichmann of Norfolk, as well as all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to:

Jewell Deichmann,

1894 14th Road, Central City, NE 68826

