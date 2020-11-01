Jewell Deichmann
Happy 90th Birthday
In honor of Jewell Deichmann’s 90th birthday, her husband, Gordon, and their family are requesting a card shower. Jewell was born on Nov. 9, 1930.
Her family includes Debra Vesely of Chapman, David Deichmann of Central City, Denise Mellott of Texas, Deanna and Brad Kline of Iowa, Darrin and Roxanne Deichmann of Norfolk, as well as all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to:
Jewell Deichmann,
1894 14th Road, Central City, NE 68826
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!