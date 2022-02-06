Jim Lewis Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 80th BirthdayJim LewisA card shower is being planned to honor Jim Lewis on the occasion of his 80th birthday.Jim was born Feb. 8, 1942.Cards may be sent to:57420 115 RoadShelton, NE 68876 0 Comments Tags Jim Lewis Birthday Shower Occasion Road Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Lee Krecklow Jan 30, 2022 Happy Birthday, Lee Krecklow Birthdays Douglas Bryant Jan 30, 2022 Douglas Bryant Birthdays Al Waskowiak Jan 30, 2022 85th Birthday Birthdays Pearl Roylene Smith Jan 30, 2022 Pearl Roylene Smith Birthdays Mel Jan 30, 2022 Happy 60th Birthday, Mel! Birthdays Elsie Molle Jan 16, 2022 Happy 90th Birthday, Grandma! Birthdays Ron Elge Jan 16, 2022 Happy belated ‘80th’ Birthday Wishes Birthdays Don Wegner Jan 16, 2022 Don Wegner