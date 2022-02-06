 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Lewis
Jim Lewis

Jim Lewis

Happy 80th Birthday

Jim Lewis

A card shower is being planned to honor Jim Lewis on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Jim was born Feb. 8, 1942.

Cards may be sent to:

57420 115 Road

Shelton, NE 68876

