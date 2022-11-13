Joan Enevoldsen Nov 13, 2022 59 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 70th Birthday Card ShowerJoan EnevoldsenP.O. Box 246, Wolbach, NE 68882One moment you’re 20 in the ’ 70s and the next you’re 70 in the ’ 20s. 0 Comments Tags Joan Enevoldsen Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wilbur McCumber Wilbur McCumber Norma Mason Norma Mason Richard Ryan Richard Ryan Loretta Palensky Loretta Palensky Brad Jacobs Brad Jacobs is 60! Lola Cosgriff Happy 90th Birthday, Mom! Bernie Raiter Happy Birthday!