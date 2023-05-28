JoAnn Kemper May 28, 2023 8 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JoAnn KemperHappy 80th BirthdayJoAnn Kemper turned 80 on May 24 and the family would like to do a card shower for her!Send cards to:1323 N. Ruby Ave.Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gerald “Jerry” Bryant Gerald ‘Jerry’ Bryant Grace Schmidt Happy 5th Birthday Carol Robotham Carol Robotham Mildred “Millie” Beck Mildred “Millie” Beck