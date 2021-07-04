 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce Everett
0 comments

Joyce Everett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Everett

Joyce Everett

Celebrating 80th Birthday

The family of Joyce Everett wants to wish her a happy 80th birthday! Her birthday is July 8, and we invite everyone to send their birthday wishes to her at:

1910 26th St.

Central City, NE 68826-9756

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts