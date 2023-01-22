Karen Forbes Jan 22, 2023 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen ForbesHappy 80th BirthdayThe family of Karen Forbes would like to request a card shower for her 80th birthday, which is Jan. 27!Cards can be sent to:P.O. Box 266Palmer, NE 68864 0 Comments Tags Thermohydraulics Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Evelyn (Scheer) Kurz Happy 100th Birthday Rose Irvine Rose Irvine Lenore (Baker) Stubblefield Lenore Stubblefield