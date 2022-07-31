 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaMae Stoltenberg

Happy 90th birthday on Aug. 7.

In honor of our mother, LaMae Stoltenberg, we are requesting a card shower.

Cards can be sent to:

404 Woodland Drive, No. 58

Grand Island, NE 68801

