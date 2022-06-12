 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Hoelck

Help wish

Lee Hoelck

a Happy 92nd Birthday!

What: Open House — cake and coffee

When: Sunday, June 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: St. Leo’s Parish Hall in Grand Island

