LeRoy Kramer

Happy 80th Birthday

The family of LeRoy Kramer would like to honor him on his 80th birthday, May 13.

Please stop for cake to celebrate between 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Kramer’s Auto Parts, 3405 N. US Highway 281, Grand Island, NE 68803.

Or send cards and greetings to the same address!