Linda Reiser and Kathy Anderson Sep 19, 2021 52 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Reiser and Kathy Andersonare turning 70Linda's birthday is Sept. 30Kathy's birthday is Sept. 24 0 comments Tags Linda Reiser Kathy Anderson Birthday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Karen Niedfelt Sep 12, 2021 Karen Niedfelt Birthdays LaVonne Holst Sep 12, 2021 LaVonne Holst Birthdays Violet (McDonald) Morrow Sep 12, 2021 Violet (McDonald) Morrow Birthdays Mike Garrett Sep 5, 2021 Mike Garrett Birthdays Frances Eschliman Sep 12, 2021 Frances Eschliman Birthdays LeOra Criffield Sep 5, 2021 LeOra Criffield Birthdays Edna Shelton Aug 29, 2021 Edna Shelton turned 90! Birthdays Marj Garrett Sep 5, 2021 Happy 85th Birthday