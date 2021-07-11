 Skip to main content
Lois Mae B. Helgason
Lois Mae B. Helgason

Lois Mae B. Helgason

Guess Who is “82”

on July 10

Lois Mae B. Helgason

Cards can be sent to:

3119 Faidley Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68803

