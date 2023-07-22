Lorraine Schleichardt Krecklow Jul 22, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lorraine Schleichardt Krecklow90th BirthdayOPEN HOUSEFrom 2 to 5 p.m. July 29, 2023at the Platt DuetscheNo giftsCards can be sent to:3606 E. Stolley Park RoadGrand Island, NE 66801 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Arlon Krueger Happy 90th Birthday Adeline Jonak and Alta Mostek Adeline Jonak and Alta Mostek Alice Lilly Alice Lilly Tim Kothe Happy 40th Birthday – July 17