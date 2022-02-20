 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucille Nordstrom
Lucille Nordstrom

Lucille Nordstrom

Happy 90th Birthday, Lucille Nordstrom

on February 23!

Due to the pandemic, we are having a card shower for Lucille. We hope to be able to celebrate in person at a later date. Please send cards to:

Riverside Retirement Lodge, Room 40

404 Woodland Drive

Grand Island, NE 68801

