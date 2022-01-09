Marie Rasmussen Jan 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 90th BirthdayMarie RasmussenPlease join us in a card shower to celebrate the 90th birthday of Marie Rasmussen on Jan. 14.Her 90 years have touched many lives with her positive attitude and her love and loyalty.Love from Marie’s family.Cards can be sent to:1327 W. 16th St.Hastings, NE 68901 0 comments Tags Marie Rasmussen Birthday Love Hastings Attitude Ne Loyalty Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Jan 2, 2022 Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Birthdays Marilyn Fischer Dec 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Birthdays Young lady Dec 26, 2021 Happy Birthday! Birthdays Barbara Clark Dec 19, 2021 Barbara Clark turns 80 on Dec. 26!