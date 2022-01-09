 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie Rasmussen
0 comments

Marie Rasmussen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marie Rasmussen

Happy 90th Birthday

Marie Rasmussen

Please join us in a card shower to celebrate the 90th birthday of Marie Rasmussen on Jan. 14.

Her 90 years have touched many lives with her positive attitude and her love and loyalty.

Love from Marie’s family.

Cards can be sent to:

1327 W. 16th St.

Hastings, NE 68901

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts