MARIE STOLTENBERG, 90

In honor of Marie Stoltenberg’s 90th birthday, her family is requesting a card shower. Marie was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Grand Island.

Her family includes her husband, Donald; children, Allen and Janet Boltz, Dennis and Kris Stoltenberg, Wayne and Mary Stoltenberg and Bryan and Colleen Stutzman; along with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to:

Heritage at Sagewood

1920 Sagewood Ave., Apt. 205

Grand Island, NE 68803

