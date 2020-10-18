MARIE STOLTENBERG, 90
In honor of Marie Stoltenberg’s 90th birthday, her family is requesting a card shower. Marie was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Grand Island.
Her family includes her husband, Donald; children, Allen and Janet Boltz, Dennis and Kris Stoltenberg, Wayne and Mary Stoltenberg and Bryan and Colleen Stutzman; along with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to:
Heritage at Sagewood
1920 Sagewood Ave., Apt. 205
Grand Island, NE 68803
