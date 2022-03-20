 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie Husman-Leamons

  • 0
Marjorie Husman-Leamons

Happy 90th Birthday

Marjorie Husman-Leamons

We would like to honor our mother, Marjorie Husman-Leamons, for her 90th birthday on April 2 with a card shower.

Send to:

1260 Seventh Road

Chapman, NE 68827

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts