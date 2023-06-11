Marlene Beacom Jun 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlene Beacom is 90!Marlene turns 90 years young today, June 11.Anyone wanting to wish her a happy 90th may do so by sending cards to:2 Via Trivoli, Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Willard “Bill” Roseberry Willard ‘Bill’ Roseberry Lonnie Hummel Happy 80th Birthday Lola Briseno Happy 90th Birthday Bob Koepp Happy Birthday Jackie Gawrych Come and Celebrate