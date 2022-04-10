 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlene Mader

  • 0
Marlene Mader

Happy 85th Birthday

Marlene Mader

Please join our family in wishing this special lady a happy 85th birthday.

We love you, Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma!

Birthday wishes can be sent to:

4124 N. Webb Road

Grand Island, NE 68803

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts