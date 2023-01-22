Maxine (Heftie) Shunkwiler

Happy 85th Birthday

The family of Maxine (Heftie) Shunkwiler of Fairfield is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

She was born in Stockham, Nebraska, in 1938.

Her family includes her late husband Wesley D. Shunkwiler, who passed away in December of 2016; son, Darrell of Fairfield; daughter, Lisa, and husband Brandon Hunnicutt of Giltner; daughter, Lois, and husband Mervin George of Oak Forest, Ill.; and eight grandchildren.

Please send cards of congratulations to her at:

P.O. Box 22, Fairfield, NE 68938