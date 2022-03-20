 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxine Rathman

  • 0
Maxine Rathman

Maxine Rathman

Happy 90th Birthday

Please join our family in a 90th birthday celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, 4075 Timberline St. (Enter through office door in northwest corner and follow the signs).

No gifts, please.

If unable to attend, please send cards to:

4079 Timberline St., No. 104

Grand Island, NE 68803

We love you:

Greg and Sherryl Gannon

Gerald and Lynette Koelzer

Bruce and Jolene Bergman

Bob and LuCinda Ostransky

Doyle and Carrie Rathman

Grandchildren and great-grand children

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts