Melvin Obermeier

Melvin Obermeier

Melvin Obermeier

Happy 95th Birthday

The family of Melvin Obermeier of Giltner is hosting an open house for his 95th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Giltner Community Center.

His family includes his wife of 68 years, Maryellen; children, Randall Obermeier and Debbie Bontz, Monte and Sue Obermeier and Pamela and Dan Hastings, all of Giltner, Douglas and Rhonda Obermeier of Lincoln, Barb Obermeier of Kearney, and the late Gregory Obermeier; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

If you cannot attend but would like to send a card, his address is:

503 W. 6 Road, Giltner, NE 68841

