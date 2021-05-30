 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merleen Paulsen
0 comments

Merleen Paulsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Merleen Paulsen

Celebrating

Merleen Paulsen’s

80th Birthday!

Please join us in celebrating

Merleen’s 80th Birthday with an

Open House

Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m.

At Archer Zion United Methodist Church

1988 Seventh Road, Archer, NE

Let your presence be your gift!

If you can’t attend,

Birthday wishes can be sent to

Merleen Paulsen

Long Term Care, Room 111

1715 26th St., Central City, NE 68826

The party will be hosted by:

Darla and Steve Belitz,

Alyssa and Tanner

Bill and Tina Paulsen,

Chelsey and Andrew

and Megan and Paul and family

Randy Paulsen, Anthony and Angela

Kim and Sean Gentrup,

Carsten and Tayden

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts