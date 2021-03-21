Myra Versaw Mar 21, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Look who is 60 and fabulous!Myra, Happy Birthday!Cards may be sent to:Myra Versaw4319 W. Capital Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 0 comments Tags Myra Versaw Look Birthday Grand Island Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Wilma Kellogg Mar 7, 2021 Wilma Kellogg Birthdays Dennis “Jake” Jacobson Mar 14, 2021 Look who’s turning 70! Birthdays Ellen Paulsen Mar 14, 2021 Ellen Paulsen Birthdays Sister Rita Kolbet OSM Mar 7, 2021 Happy 90th Birthday Birthdays Glen Kemper Mar 14, 2021 Glen Kemper Birthdays Loreen (Zulkoski) Czaplewski Feb 21, 2021 Look who turned 95! Birthdays Donna Lindburg Mar 7, 2021 Happy 90th Birthday, Donna Birthdays Kermit Hasselman Mar 14, 2021 KERMIT HASSELMAN Birthdays Ruben Meier Feb 28, 2021 Happy 90th Birthday, Ruben! Birthdays Lyle Garwood Mar 7, 2021 Lyle Garwood is Turning 70 Years Young!