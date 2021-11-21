Norman Schuster Nov 21, 2021 53 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Card Shower Request forNorman SchusterOur favorite veteran’s 95th birthday is Nov. 21.Please send a card with a fond memory or a cool story to:105 Hillcrest DrivePhillips, NE 68865and help him celebrate.They don’t do email, texts or Facebook,but Mom can read cards to him so they both enjoy them. 0 comments Tags Norman Schuster Mom Birthday Internet Military Facebook Request Memory Email Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Jim Leschinsky Nov 14, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday to Birthdays Pat Bredthauer Nov 14, 2021 Happy 75th Birthday, Pat! Birthdays Marilyn Williamson Nov 7, 2021 Happy 90th Birthday, Marilyn Birthdays Virginia Oswald Nov 7, 2021 Virginia Oswald Birthdays Pat Sinnard Nov 7, 2021 Pat Sinnard Birthdays Jim Horky Oct 31, 2021 Happy 86th Birthday Birthdays John Withers Nov 7, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday