 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman Schuster
0 comments

Norman Schuster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Norman Schuster

Card Shower Request for

Norman Schuster

Our favorite veteran’s 95th birthday is Nov. 21.

Please send a card with a fond memory or a cool story to:

105 Hillcrest Drive

Phillips, NE 68865

and help him celebrate.

They don’t do email, texts or Facebook,

but Mom can read cards to him so they both enjoy them.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts