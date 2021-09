Pat Lammers

Celebrating 90th Birthday

We would like to say “Happy 90th birthday” to Pat Lammers. We hope you have a great day.

We are so blessed to have a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma.

All our love,

Bill, Cindy and family

Kathy, Dave and family

Mary and Paul

Susie, John and family

If you would like to mail her a card, please send it to:

Pat Lammers

3317 Avenue D, Kearney, NE 68847