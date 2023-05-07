Peggy J. Miller May 7, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy J. MillerHappy 90th BirthdayThe family of Peggy J. Miller would like to acknowledge her 90th birthday.Cards and best wishes can be sent to:1071 Third RoadChapman, NE 68827 0 Comments Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mildred “Millie” Beck Mildred “Millie” Beck Virginia Barnes Virginia Barnes is turning 95! Alice Bartlett Alice Bartlett Jeanette Spiehs Happy 80th Birthday Deacon Don Placke A Special Day and