Penas Jul 18, 2021 35 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We might be old...But we had great hair, listened to cool music, and drove the best cars. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Anita Pedersen Jul 11, 2021 Anita Pedersen turns 100 on Aug. 7! Birthdays Lois Mae B. Helgason Jul 11, 2021 Guess Who is “82” Birthdays Stanley Nolte Jul 11, 2021 Stanley Nolte Birthdays Betty (Peterson) Schuster Jul 4, 2021 Betty Schuster Birthdays Ed Richards Jul 4, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday, Ed Richards! Birthdays Arlene Andreasen and Darlene Albright Jul 4, 2021 The Twins are Turning 80 on July 5 Birthdays JoAnn Hunt Jul 4, 2021 JoAnn turns 70 on July 31! Birthdays Joyce Everett Jul 4, 2021 Joyce Everett